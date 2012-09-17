Clear-Com ships BroaMan DiViNe V3R-FX-ICOM-SDI

Clear-Com has expanded its partnership with Optocore/BroaMan and will now distribute the BroaMan DiViNe V3R-FX-ICOMSDI. Unveiled at last week’s IBC2012, the system is ideal for any setup that requires multiple feeds of high-quality audio, video, data and intercom.

DiViNe V3R-FX-ICOMSDI provides scalable, protocol-independent routing, repeating, transport and distribution of multiple signals over optical fiber and is equipped with (four) four-wire RJ-45 matrix ports and (four) four-wire RJ-45 panel ports. This ensures that either matrices or intercom panels can be connected to the unit using standard CAT cables. Users can send audio and control data from Clear-Com key panels or matrices transparently through the optical network.

The unit is capable of housing up to six SD/HD/3G-SDI coaxial video inputs, or outputs that are converted to and from single-mode DiViNe optical fiber links.