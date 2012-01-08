Auralex unveils new Promax Panels at winter NAMM 2012

Auralex Acoustics introduces its new ProMAX panels — stand-mounted, portable StudioFoam absorbers — at NAMM 2012 (Hall A, Booth 6798).

The new panels are designed as a portable, lightweight absorption treatment for such run-and-gun recording and performance applications as studio rentals, live events and temporary recording. They can be used in any location where mounting acoustical treatments to the wall is not possible or ideal.

The flexible absorption panels are simple to set up and transport and easily assembled and disassembled for convenient storage. Their lightweight design makes them easy to move and position to reduce audible reflections in any recording or listening environment.

The panels also can be grouped together to form a portable vocal booth on the fly or positioned around a drum kit to “tune” room sounds in recordings and live performance venues. Able to be extended up to eight feet high, the panels feature an adjustable contour for precision positioning.