Advanced transmission, coding technologies on agenda for IEEE Broadcast Symposium

The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) has announced the tutorial session lineup for its 2013 Broadcast Symposium at the Westgate Hotel in San Diego, Oct. 9-11.

The tutorial sessions, presented by broadcast industry technology experts, include two sessions on the future of television technology. The first is devoted to new transmission techniques, including eMBMS/LTE, presented by Kent Walker, VP of technology at Qualcomm; DVB-T2, presented by Andrew Murphy of BBC R&D; CMMB-NGB-W, presented by Dr. Hui Liu, executive vice chairman of the board and CTO at CMMB Vision.

The second tutorial session will examine advanced coding with a look at HEVC Video Coding, presented by Dr. Yan Ye, video research manager at InterDigital; and a panel on audio for next-generation broadcasting, moderated by Dr. Schuyler Quackenbush of Audio Research Labs. The panel includes Craig Todd, senior VP and CTO at Dolby; Jean-Marc Jot, VP, R&D, at DTS; and Robert Bleidt, general manager, audio and multimedia division, at Fraunhofer USA Digital Media Technologies.

IEEE Broadcast Symposium registration information is available online.