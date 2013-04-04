Zylight to Unveil Ultra-Thin LED Fresnel at NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Zylight will unveil its compact F8 LED Fresnel lighting instrument that collapses to less than four inches thick for easy transport and storage. Available in tungsten (3200K) or daylight (5600K) versions, the new F8 delivers quiet operation and water resistance.



Equipped with an eight-inch SCHOTT glass lens, the dimmable F8 maintains single shadow traditional Fresnel beam shaping, focusing for spot and flood operations, and a beam spread adjustable between 16-70 degrees. It only draws 90 watts but has close to the light output of a traditional 1000-watt Fresnel. A worldwide AC adapter or standard 14.4V camera battery can power it, making it ideal for location shooting.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Zylight will be at booth C5446.



