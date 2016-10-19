Zylight to Handle Distribution for LDDE Lighting

LOS ANGELES—LED lighting manufacturer Zylight is taking on the distribution duties for Austrian-based theatrical and specialty lighting company LDDE, the company announced in a press release. Zylight will serve as the exclusive distributor of LDDE products for North and South American markets.

Nano*Pix

Among the products that LDDE offers are the SpectraConnecT5LED light, which features four LED tubes in red, green, blue and white, flicker-free fades, linear lightness control, and up to 4000 lumens per tube. The Nano*Pix family of LED soft lights and LedCyc family of modular LED backlight systems will also be available courtesy of Zylight.

Zylight will display the LDDE lights, as well as its own, at the Live Design International 2016 conference in Las Vegas from Oct. 21-23; it will be located at booth 2329.