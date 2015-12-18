Zylight Adds Thomas as National Sales Manager
LOS ANGELES—Samuel Thomas has joined LED lighting provider Zylight as its new national sales manager for North America. Thomas took over his new position on Dec. 1.
Samuel Thomas
Thomas will identify and source major sales opportunities in North and South America, as well as overseeing the recruitment, evaluation and management of manufacturer reps throughout the region. Among Thomas’ prior positions were as product manager for Flanders Scientific, and channel accounts manager and business development manager for Vitec Group. Thomas is based out of West Palm Beach, Fla.
In addition, Zylight has announced that USHIO America will now serve as its exclusive North American distributor.
