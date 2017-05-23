Zoo Digital Strikes Deal With Trio of International Partners

LONDON—Zoo Digital is dipping its toe into three new international markets, announcing partnerships with in-territory providers of localization services for South Korea, Taiwan and Turkey. WhatSub Pro will handle in South Korea, Bossdom in Taiwan and Studio Ares in Turkey.

Each of the new partners will utilize Zoo’s cloud technology and tools for localizing and delivering TV and movie content around the world.

WhatSub Pro specializes in dubbing and subtitling and will use the Zoodubs platform. Bossdom offers localization services for Mandarin in both traditional and simplified Chinese, as well as working with territories like Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Philippines and Japan. Studio Ares, meanwhile, offers provides localization and dubbing service for Turkish, Kurdish and Farsi; this is Zoo Digital’s second partner in Turkey.