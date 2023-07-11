Zixi Unveils Managed Live Video Edge Streaming System

WALTHAM, Mass.—Zixi has released Zixi Edge Compute (ZEC), a high-performance managed live video edge streaming system that unlocks the full benefits of the company’s Software-Defined Video Platform, Zixi said.

Designed to meet the rapidly evolving needs of live video distribution and supporting diverse delivery workflows with higher performance and greater uptime, ZEC is installed on-premise as a Zixi endpoint, replacing legacy Zixi Feeder and Zixi Receiver software, it said.

“The release of ZEC provides our worldwide, market leading customers and partners the ability to deliver cutting edge, broadcast-quality live video deployments and new business models at reduced cost,” said Zixi vice president of products Tim Baldwin.

Installed on infrastructure at the network edge, ZEC facilitates a high-performance connection to Zixi Broadcaster, managing connections in and out. With ZEC, all sources and target destinations are connected with the Zixi Protocol, continuously and dynamically optimizing video delivery to achieve ultra-low latency, reliability and security. ZEC connects any industry edge device with dedicated monitoring and mission critical reliability, the company said.

ZEC software offers a robust feature set and can be configured to function as a Zixi Feeder for contribution, as a Zixi Receiver for distribution or as both a Feeder and Receiver. Additional local protocol support is available for workflows where HLS, RTMP, RTSP and other protocols are used to contribute from the local network over the public internet to the cloud, it said.

The new system can ingest streams on the local network and use the Zixi protocol to contribute to the cloud. Similarly, if another protocol is needed on the receive side, ZEC allows use of the Zixi protocol to pull the stream down from the cloud, saving on egress cost. It then can make the stream available in another protocol on the local network.

ZEC also provides protocol diversity along with richer API options for interoperable integrations and advanced telemetry and analytics with Zixi ZEN Master. ZEC licensing can be upgraded to enable fixed or temporary provisioning for additional normalization and curation with the SDVP Broadcaster platform. Programmatic REST APIs allow for schedulable cloud infrastructure provisioning, and ZEC provides agility to be commercially upgraded to a fully functional SDVP, the company said.

It allows Zixi Broadcaster to serve as an IPTV/OTT packager, offering transmuxing to HLS, LL DASH and RTMP to the user’s CDN origins for distribution. ZEC also future proofs any need for SCTE to out-cues and vice versa with any of the mentioned protocols, the company said.