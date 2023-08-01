Zixi To Showcase Zixi Enabled Network At IBC 2023

WALTHAM, Mass.—Zixi will focus on how content creators and distributors can reach worldwide audiences using the Zixi Enabled Network of more than 1,000 media companies and 400 tech partners around the world during IBC 2023, Sept. 15-18, at the RAI Amsterdam.

Visitors to the stand can discuss how their workflows might benefit from Zixi solution sets, including the D2C Gateway, the use of the ZEN Master control plane for advanced monitoring of AWS MediaConnect, satellite replacement deployments, delivery of streams from regional affiliates to vMPVDs, complex 5G deployments and Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) channel distribution, the company said.

Zixi will kick off IBC 2023 as the title sponsor of the Devoncroft Summit with senior vice president John Wastcoat and CEO Gordon Brooks speaking at the event. The summit will bring together global industry leaders to discuss the business of media at the Tuschinski Theatre, Amsterdam on Sept. 14 at noon.

At its booth, Zixi will feature the latest integration with the TAG Multiviewer that enables use of a single control plane ZEN Master to feed sources to the TAG MV layouts and send those mosaics to desired targets, the company said.

As part of its Intelligent Data Platform (IDP), Zixi will demonstrate broadcast automation developments powered by advanced AI and ML analytics that enable features, such as Auto Incidents using Multi-Object-Correlation-Analysis (MOCA) to cut through the noise and quickly perform root cause analysis (RCA), it said.

Zixi will also exhibit the new capabilities of its Software-Defined Video Platform (SDVP), including ultra-low latency with high throughput, compute and efficiency improvements that enable workflow optimization and cost savings. As a part of the exhibition, Zixi will demonstrate the scale and efficiency of Zixi Broadcaster v17 with improved processing capacity requiring 80% less compute, it said.

Zixi will also highlight its partnership with AWS, including integration of SDVP in AWS Wavelength Zones.

See Zixi at IBC 2023 Stand 5.A85.

More information is available on the company’s website .