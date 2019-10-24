Zero Density, Sequin AR Team on VR, AR Projects

IZMIR, Turkey—With the goal of creating exciting virtual/augmented reality projects, Zero Density has announced a new partnership with U.S.-based Sequin AR.

As part of the partnership, Zero Density will provide its Reality Engine technology to Sequin AR’s creative team to assist with the creation of augmented reality, virtual sets and immersive experiences for broadcast and live events via the creation of the Augmented Reality TV and Film Division with ICM.

Zero Density’s Reality Engine is a real-time node-based compositor with keying technology that offers photorealistic 3D virtual studio and augmented reality images.