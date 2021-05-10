Zero Density Launches U.S. East Coast Office

IZMIR, Turkey—In the process of expanding its footprint around the world, Zero Density, which produces virtual studio production tools, has launched its U.S. East Coast Office. Onur Can Gulenc, who previously served as business development manager, has been promoted to territory manager of the U.S. East Coast Office and will oversee its build.

Onur Can Gulenc said in a press statement that the company made the move in order to further relationships with its clients. “We launched the U.S. East Coast Office to build long-term relationships, to listen to our partners and clients. We are here to build together. We will shape the future together.”

With the opening of the U.S. East Coast Office, Zero Density’s new control interface RealityHub will also hit the market. RealityHub allows integration with studio automations, Newsroom Computer Systems, robotic cameras and will enable broadcasters to utilize Unreal Engine for other broadcast graphics such as channel branding and more.