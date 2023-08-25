YouTube Prices NFL Sunday Ticket Student Plan at $109
Eligible students can purchase NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube Primetime Channels for $109 a season
YouTube has unveiled pricing for NFL Sunday Ticket Student Plan that will cost eligible students only $109 a season. The student plan was announced last week but pricing was not immediately available.
The $109 student plan can be bundled with NFL RedZone for $10 more. Games start on Sunday, September 10.
The move comes at a time when some analysts have worried that the NFL might be losing popularity among younger viewers.
Students looking for the heavily discounted price will have to purchase the package before the start of the regular season and prove their eligibility.
To do that, students must:
- Be 18 years of age or older.
- Be enrolled as a student at an accredited college or university.
- Be verified as a student by SheerID.
- While you do not need to be enrolled at a U.S. institution to be eligible, you must be located in the U.S. to watch and purchase NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube.
- You will be required to verify your eligibility before purchasing the NFL Sunday Ticket Student Plan for future seasons.
The Student plan is for individuals and does not allow for family viewing, YouTube also said.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.