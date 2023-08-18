YouTube Launches Sunday Ticket Monthly Subscription Option

YouTube is launching monthly payment plans for its NFL Sunday Ticket package that lets viewers watch all out of market games. Previously, viewers had to pay for the full season in one payment.

The monthly plans have some important caveats, however. YouTube said that the monthly plans are not available in Georgia, New York, Minnesota, Nevada, Missouri, Tennessee and New Jersey. Fans in those states will have to pay the full price all at once.

Like subscribers who pay the full price all at once, those with a monthly subscription can not cancel mid-season and get a refund for remaining term. Monthly subscribers also have to commit to paying for all the months.

There are several options for the monthly payment plans. YouTube TV subscribers can get NFL Sunday Ticket for $299 paid out in four installments of $74.75; adding NFL RedZone brings the total for YouTube TV subs to $339 or four payments of $84.75.

For those who don’t have a YouTube TV subscription, NFL Sunday Ticket on Primetime Channels costs $399 or four payments of $99.75.

YouTube also said it would begin offering student plans but did not provide details on pricing.

In a blog post, YouTube announced enhancements to the multiview experience so that all viewers, regardless of their TV device, are able to enjoy the feature. During this upcoming NFL season, NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers will be able to choose from an extensive assortment of multiview combinations every Sunday afternoon the company said.

For those who signed up for the NFL Sunday Ticket + NFL RedZone package, your multiview options will include both out-of-market games and RedZone, whether the subscriber is watching from YouTube or YouTube TV.

On YouTube TV, multiview combinations will also include local NFL games side-by-side with NFL Sunday Ticket games.

In addition, the service will be offering live chat and polls to engage fans on both their mobile and TV devices and will soon be adding other features such as NFL Shop integrations to complement the viewing experience.

Another improvement is the launch on YouTube of the popular key plays feature, which is already on YouTube TV. With key plays, viewers will either be able to catch up on a game they missed or watch a quick snippet of each major play before jumping into the live game. Key plays for YouTube will only be available on TVs this season, YouTube said.

Finally, YouTube said that starting this season, real-time highlights from every single NFL game will be available in the YouTube Shorts player, right as the action is happening. Highlights that appear in viewers’ Shorts feeds on Sunday afternoon will include a red “Live” ring around the NFL channel avatar. Clicking on the ring directs viewers seamlessly to the Live tab on the NFL channel, where subscribers can easily select which NFL Sunday Ticket game they want to watch on YouTube.