YouTube TV Lays Out Game Plan for Sunday Ticket Pricing

SAN BRUNO, Calif.—YouTube TV has launched sales of the NFL Sunday Ticket with regular pricing set at $349 for YouTube TV subs. It is also offering a $100 discount for viewers who sign up for it before June 6.

In addition, for the first time, NFL Sunday Ticket will also be broadly available without a satellite subscription through YouTube Primetime Channels for the regular price of $449 or $349 if purchased before June 6.

YouTube paid about $2 billion a year for seven years for the rights to sell Sunday Ticket, which provides all the out of market games.

Given the cost of the deal, it was widely expected that YouTube TV would increase the cost of the package.

DirecTV had been charging about $300 a year for the package. So YouTube TV subs with the base plan will be able to buy the package less than DirecTV charged if they sign up for the early bird discount, which reduces its price to $249. But it will be significantly more expensive ($349) for those who wait until after June 6.

For YouTube TV subs, the vMVPD is also offering a bundle option with NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL RedZone for a total of $289 for the season during the presale, another launch offer of $100 off the retail price of $389 for the season.

YouTube Noted that fans who sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket with the YouTube TV Base Plan will have access to not only 100+ live channels, but also every Sunday game, including local, national, and out-of-market games.

On Primetime Channels for viewers who don't have a YouTube TV subscription, NFL Sunday Ticket is available during the presale at $349 for the season, a special launch offer savings of $100 off the retail price of $449 for the season. The bundled NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL Redzone option is available during the presale at $389 for the season, another launch offer of $100 off the retail price of $489 for the season.

The pre-sale runs through June 6.