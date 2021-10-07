Yahoo, Tubi Expand CTV Ad Partnership

SUNNYVALE, Calif.—Yahoo has announced an expansion of its partnership with Fox’s ad-supported streaming service Tubi, adding new features and ad inventory that will help streamline the buying and selling of connected TV (CTV) ads.

Building on Yahoo and Tubi’s existing supply-side (SSP) relationship, the expanded partnership will offer Yahoo DSP advertisers direct access to Tubi’s AVOD content library, a move that will make it easier to plan and buy CTV, the companies said.

“We’ve seen a significant increase in streaming throughout the past year - with ad-supported content, in particular, generating incredible growth,” said Iván Markman, chief business officer of Yahoo. “With the future in mind, our partnership with Tubi gives CTV buyers the tools, inventory, and audiences necessary to execute successful and strategic CTV campaigns and drive meaningful growth.”

By giving Yahoo DSP customers a direct connection to Tubi’s streaming inventory, the companies said that CTV buyers will have access to competitive auction efficiencies and advertiser-specific private deal capabilities such as programmatic guaranteed, advanced reporting capabilities, and increased transparency across Tubi buys.

The partnership takes advantage of Yahoo’s unified advertising technology stack, which facilitates both buy and sell-side capabilities as well as an exchange -- all tightly integrated to work better together, the companies said.

The companies also noted that the expanded partnership will position Tubi and Yahoo to better support CTV advertisers’ Upfront campaigns on Tubi for the 2021-22 season and beyond.

“As consumers continue to shift viewership to streaming, partnering with demand-side platforms like Yahoo will enable advertisers to buy Tubi inventory more effectively, while maximizing campaign performance across their preferred buying mode,” said Mark Rotblat, chief revenue officer of Tubi. “We are proud to empower advertisers with these capabilities and deliver valuable connections with our in-demand audiences.”

Some media planners and agencies also praised the alliance.

“The acceleration of CTV introduces greater flexibility into the way advertisers buy streaming media and deliver audience engagement,” said Lisa Herdman, senior vice president and executive director of strategic investment at RPA. "It’s great to see companies like Tubi and Yahoo come together, enabling us to reach engaged audiences at scale as part of our omnichannel campaigns.”

“CTV viewership surged over the last year, driven by evolving consumer behavior and the demand for streaming inventory,” said Jacob Lustig, vice president, media innovation & analytics at Klick Health. “As we work to meet our life sciences clients' audiences wherever they are, partners like Tubi and Yahoo are able to connect our CTV spend to other mediums, giving us more holistic omnichannel planning and insights.”