Yacast Media turns to Allegro DVT AL2000 transcoders

Yacast Media has begun using Allegro DVT AL2000 transcoders to ensure 24/7 live broadcasting to Web, mobile and over-the-top TV platforms.

The AL2000 transcoder is carrier-grade broadcast equipment that is providing broadcasters such as FRANCE 24 and CDNs with the ability to reach viewers through the Web. The 1U AL2000 transcoder provides adaptive bit rate encoding for the most popular live H.264 streaming formats, including: Flash HTTP Dynamic Streaming, Microsoft Smooth Streaming, Apple HTTP Live Streaming.

Yacast Media now relies on the AL2000 to provide Flash RTMP, RTSP/3GP, Microsoft Smooth Streaming and Apple HTTP Live Streaming outputs to a broad range of viewing devices, including iPhones, iPads, Android smartphones, OTT set-top boxes and PC TV.

The AL2000 embeds support for DRM, ad insertion, SNMP remote control, N+P redundancy and high scalability.

