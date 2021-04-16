Xytech Taps Stefan Nied to Head Up ScheduALL

LOS ANGELES—Stefan Nied has been appointed by Xytech as the vice president and managing director for the ScheduALL brand, effective immediately. Xytech recently acquired ScheduALL from Net Insight.

Nied previously worked at ScheduALL for 23 years, serving as vice president of Services and Customer Success until 2015, when Net Insight acquired the brand, and then as senior director of Global Strategic Accounts.

In his new role as vice president and managing director, Nied will oversee ScheduALL customer success and support teams throughout the ScheduALL-to-Xytech transition.

“I’m very excited to join Xytech,” said Nied. “After spending most of my professional career with ScheduALL, I know the product inside and out, and I’m very familiar with the needs of our valuable clients. I look forward to continuing to provide them with the world-class service they deserve.”

Nied will be based at ScheduALL’s office in Hollywood, Fla. He will report to Greg Dolan.