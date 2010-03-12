XOS Digital builds HD control room for Bradley University sports arena

XOS Digital, a provider of digital sports media solutions and systems integration services, is building a new SD/HD broadcast control room for Bradley University’s 4500-seat athletic performance center, located in Peoria, IL, to support the Bradley Braves’ new video scoreboard, LED scorer’s tables and a variety of other displays. The new facilities will be officially unveiled in June, with a volleyball game in August to be the first school event to use the new production technology.

The school will use the new fully integrated control room to produce content that will enhance the overall fan experience at games. It will allow the school’s athletics program to acquire, manage and distribute video to multiple sources within the arena including its large-screen scoreboard display, Web-streaming channels, coaches’ video room, in-venue TVs for viewing on concourses and lobbies, and to the satellite truck dock for TV broadcasts.

XOS Digital will outfit the arena control room with a Panasonic AV HS400A multiformat production switcher, which will handle the input sources from three HD cameras (with a fiber-optic transmission system for optimum picture quality) strategically positioned throughout the arena on tripods or shoulder-mounted; a slow-motion instant replay system with up to three channels of video; a single-channel CGnerator; and two DVD players/recorders.

The Bradley production staff can monitor and adjust individual camera signals remotely from the control room, and all three cameras include intercom communications.

XOS has maintained a long-standing partnership with Bradley, providing it with the XOS Thunder digital video editing platform, integrating all A/V technology within the Puterbaugh Family Men’s Basketball Practice Facility and implementing all branded facility elements through XOS Digital’s ONE UP partnership with Portland, OR-based design firm Downstream.