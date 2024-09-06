XGN to Demo Digital Signage Alerting via 5G Broadcast at IBC Show

XGen Network (XGN) said today that it plans to conduct what it calls “the world's first” demonstration of ancillary data delivery to a road sign using 5G Broadcast at its stand during the 2024 IBC Show, Sept. 13-16 at the RAI Amsterdam.

Launched in the U.S. just prior to the 2023 IBC Show, XGen uses over the air broadcast to transmit 5G (currently) to mobile devices using Qualcomm chips. XGN has also made software available for the public to receive 5G Broadcast on SDRs (software defined radio).

Currently, one low-power station, WWOO in the Boston DMA, is testing 5G Broadcasts and the company has several applications for experimental licences with the FCC to launch similar transmissions in western Massachusetts, New York and Connecticut.

European broadcasters are also exploring 5G Broadcast as well, with French broadcaster TDF testing the delivery of linear live TV and radio services over 5G Broadcast prior to the Paris OIympics.

XGN CEO Frank Copsidas said the IBC demo could have “profound” implications for the future of emergency alerting.

“This is more than just a technological advancement; it is a revolution in how we communicate, respond to emergencies, and connect with our surroundings," he said. "The versatility and power of 5G Broadcast makes it a must-have tool for future infrastructure systems. XGN's 5G Broadcast technology also presents new business models for broadcasters.” stated XGN’s CEO, Frank Copsidas.

XGEN will be in Stand 14.B17. For more information, visit https://show.ibc.org/