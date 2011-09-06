XenData, Marquis Partner on Media Composer Archiving

AMSTERDAM—XenData, a provider of digital video archive solutions to the media and entertainment industry, and Marquis Broadcast, a specialist in content workflows and media integration software, have partnered on a solution to easily archive all media associated with Avid Media Composer editing projects to LTO-5 cartridges. The two companies will demonstrate the technology at their stands at IBC 2011, Sept. 9-13 in Amsterdam.

The combined solution creates an LTO-5 archive server for use on a network with multiple Avid Media Composer video edit stations. It allows users to archive not only sequence edits, effects and project settings, but the original rushes.

The LTO-5 archive server has an attached robotic LTO tape library and runs both XenData6 Server software and Marquis Parking 2.6 software on the same Windows Server 2008 R2 platform. The system scales from 33 TB near-line LTO capacity to over a Petabyte of near-line storage.

Combining XenData6 Server software and Marquis Parking 2.6 also allows users to free up expensive online edit storage by transferring sequences and projects to lower cost near-line LTO cartridges; retain re-editable archives on LTO cartridges that provide a 30 years data storage lifetime; and automatically create a duplicate copy of LTO cartridges for retention offsite and disaster recovery purposes.

At IBC 2011, XenData will demonstrate its XenData6 Server software for the first time at its stand 7.H47 and Marquis Broadcast will exhibit Marquis Parking 2.6 at Stand 2.A58.



