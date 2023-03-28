XenData Introduces E-Series Object Storage Archive Alliance For Media

WALNUT CREEK, Calif.—XenData has unveiled the E-Series Object Storage Archive Appliance, an on-premise archive platform offering support for between 280 TB and 1.12 PB of storage that can be accessed via a Windows file system and as object storage with an S3 interface.

A media-focused platform, the E-Series supports partial file restoration, a technique that restores parts of large files to create clips without having to restore a complete file. E-Series also supports playing video directly from the appliance, the company said.

It is compatible with many Media Asset Management systems, including those from Aveco, Cinegy, Dalet, EditShare, eMAM, Facilis, IPV, Metus, Videomenthe and VSN. Used with a MAM, E-Series provides for centralized storage that promotes collaboration and enhances productivity, it said.

The base E-Series configuration has a single storage node, which delivers a usable capacity of 280 TB. As extra capacity is needed, the system can be expanded by adding up to three additional 280 TB nodes. The appliance provides fast archive and restore operations, optimized for large files. It is available with several network options, including dual 10/25 GbE ports, XenData said.

The E-Series runs a Windows Server 2022 operating system. When accessed as a file system over a local network, it adheres to Microsoft security based on Active Directory. When using the S3 object storage interface, content stored on the appliance can be accessed from anywhere using secure HTTPS, it said.

The appliance supports three data protection options, each of which creates a second instance of the files/objects on a second-tier storage location. Support is included for the following options:

Mirror to LTO data tape in an attached robotic library.

Mirror to public cloud object storage, including to AWS, Azure, Seagate Lyve and Wasabi.

Mirror to another E-Series appliance located in another physical location.

When one of the data protection options is implemented, the system supports deep archive of content. This is achieved by configuring the appliance with disk retention policies to convert files/objects to stubs. A stub takes minimal space on the appliance disk storage, and files/objects in deep archive are restored from the second-tier storage by simply reading the stub file.

An E-Series base configuration with one 280 TB node costs $64,800. The archive storage platform is available now.