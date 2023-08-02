WOW! Launches YouTube TV Across Entire Footprint

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—WOW! Internet, TV & Phone has announced that it has rolled out YouTube TV across its entire footprint, making it available to all customers.

Earlier this year, WOW! signed an agreement with Google to offer YouTube TV as its live television offering and said it would bundle WOW!'s broadband service with the vMVPD streaming service..

The agreement also includes special promotional offers to purchase YouTube TV and add-on content services, including Spanish-language packages and NFL Sunday Ticket, as well as a variety of interactive features such as the ability to catch up with key plays, multiview, check out real-time stats, and more.

"By bundling YouTube TV with WOW! Internet, we continue to execute on our broadband-first strategy and further uphold our commitment to deliver an exceptional WOW! experience for new and current customers," said Teresa Elder, CEO at WOW!. "We pride ourselves in offering the best products at the best value and we believe this will be a game-changer for our customers looking for a robust TV experience at a much lower cost than traditional cable."

WOW!’s network passes nearly 2 million residential, business and wholesale consumers and provides services in 15 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, including the new all-fiber network in Central Florida.