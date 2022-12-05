World Cup: 13M Viewed U.S. vs. Netherlands Match on Fox

NEW YORK—Fox Sports continues to report strong viewing of FIFA World Cup action, with an average of 12,966,000 viewers watching the U.S. lose to the Netherlands on Saturday Dec. 3. Those numbers were up 163% from the 2018 Fox Round of 16 average during the World Cup in Russia.

The Dutch 3 to 1 victory over the U.S. team also notched up an average of 596,850 viewers across Fox Sports Streaming services, making the early morning match the second most streamed game in the tournament to date.

Viewing peaked at 16,368,000 viewers at 11:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. ET.