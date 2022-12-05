World Cup: 13M Viewed U.S. vs. Netherlands Match on Fox
The match drew a peak audience of 16.4M
NEW YORK—Fox Sports continues to report strong viewing of FIFA World Cup action, with an average of 12,966,000 viewers watching the U.S. lose to the Netherlands on Saturday Dec. 3. Those numbers were up 163% from the 2018 Fox Round of 16 average during the World Cup in Russia.
The Dutch 3 to 1 victory over the U.S. team also notched up an average of 596,850 viewers across Fox Sports Streaming services, making the early morning match the second most streamed game in the tournament to date.
Viewing peaked at 16,368,000 viewers at 11:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. ET.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.