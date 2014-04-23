Women's Media Group and Ford Fund $2,500 Scholarships

McLEAN, VA.—Alliance for Women in Media Foundation and the Ford Motor Co. are looking to identify two promising female undergraduate or graduate students to provide future journalistic content for AWM. The two students chosen are required to attend AWMF’s Gracie Awards Luncheon on June 11, 2014 in New York, where they will be presented with their scholarships.



The “Emerging Voices” Scholarship program consists of two $2,500 scholarships, made payable directly to each student’s educational institute in the name of Ford Motor Co. Fund. The winning students will provide journalistic content for AWM’s website based on assigned topics or prompts. The winners must also be able to attend AWM’s Gracie Awards Luncheon on June 11, 2014 in New York. Female undergraduate and graduate students studying media, journalism, English, communications and related fields are encouraged to apply. Two writing samples and recommendation, along with any additional collateral, are due April 30, 2014. A panel consisting of representatives from AWMF and Ford Motor Company Fund will choose the two winning students. The winning students will be notified by early May, with content production to begin by June 15, 2014.



The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation supports and promotes educational programs, charitable activities, public service campaigns and scholarships to benefit the public, the electronic media and allied fields. The AWM Foundation has partnered with Ford Motor Co. Fund for more than nine years.