Wohler Technologies to Showcase RadiantGrid V8.3at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Wohler Technologies will showcase version 8.3 of its RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform, with tools to streamline file-based media processing for efficient content delivery across all formats and platforms, including over-the-top and other Internet-delivered services.



The RadiantGrid platform provides consolidated media processing capabilities, such as transcoding, standards conversion, audio, captions and quality control, along with an intelligent content management fabric. This SOA-based platform integrates with editorial, archive, traffic, business processes, and rights management systems.



Version 8.3 enables fully compliant OTT offerings for formats like MPEG-DASH, HLS, and Microsoft Smooth Streaming, and aids broadcasters and other content producers in meeting the array of target bit rates, resolutions, and frame rates for today's content delivery. New features include: anamorphic video handling, 2K/4K Ultra HD support, bit depths of up to 16-bit YUV, and a RadiantGrid Detect and Correct video legalization option, which leverages Wohler's RightHue algorithm to ensure NTSC and PAL color compliance within file-based domains.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Wohler Technologies will be in booth SU4410.