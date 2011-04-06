Wohler Taps Mike Descoteau for Sales VP Position



Wohler has announced the appointment of Mike Descoteau as its vice president of sales for North America. He will be reporting to Kim Templeman-Holes, Wohler’s EVP of worldwide sales. Descoteau’s responsibilities include sales operations in the eastern United States, and Canada.



“Mike brings more than 25 years of experience and a truly vast amount of industry knowledge to his new role, and we are very excited that he is joining our team,” said Templeman-Holmes. “He has held positions of responsibility at all levels of sales and regional management within the professional audio/video and broadcast media industries. His solid relationships with major customers and strategic partners will be an important advantage as we continue to drive sales throughout North America.”



Prior to joining Wohler, Descoteau served as director of sales and marketing for CRT Systems, a systems integration, design and consulting firm. He also held positions with Reidel Communications and Solid State Logic. Descoteau is a graduate of Plymouth State College.



