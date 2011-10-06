Wohler shows new quad-split video monitor

Wohler (www.wohler.com) has introduced the RMQ-230, a quad-split video monitor that allows users to watch video and monitor data in up to four display windows on a single 23in 1920 x 1080 LED backlight screen.

The RMQ-230 series monitors accept 3G/HD/SD-SDI, analog composite and HDMI inputs in varying configurations tailored for different monitoring applications. In addition to allowing broadcasters to mix and match video input formats on a single screen.

The RMQ-230 monitors can also display waveform and vectorscope screens while also providing audio de-embedding, audio metering of up to eight channels, UMD, timecode and various markers.

While the new Wohler LCD monitor can display video and monitoring features in four uniform areas, broadcasters also can configure the system as a single full screen or with one large and three smaller windows, the latter being ideal for simultaneous PC workstation screen and audio/video confidence monitoring usage.

Wohler will show the new monitors at Content & Communications World (CCW)/HD World 2011 beginning Oct. 12 in New York City.