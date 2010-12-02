Wohler Releases New Monitor
Analog and digital source monitoring solutions provider Wohler Technologies recently unveiled the AMP1-E8-MDA-3G.
The first in a new series of multiformat, eight-channel units supporting 3G connectivity, the AMP1 also features complete Dolby monitoring in a 1RU chassis. Combining all the abilities of its 2RU counterpart the AMP2-E8-MDA, the AMP1 is marketed as the choice solution for high-quality, multichannel monitoring in a compact package. Operational situations include mobile production vehicles, VTR bays, teleconferencing installations, satellite links, multimedia systems, cable TV facilities, and on-air radio studios.
The complete list of audio sources covered by AMP1 include Dolby E, Dolby Digital (AC-3), Dolby Digital Plus, 3G, HD-SDI, SD-SDI, AES/EBU, and analog signals.
The AMP1 can process embedded Dolby D, E, Digital Plus and AES audio and offers complete downmixing potential.
