Wohler Hires Seaman as Sales Engineer for RadiantGrid
SAN FRANCISCO —Wohler Technologies has appointed Glen Seaman to the role of sales engineer for the RadiantGrid New Media Automation Platform business line. He will serve as a technical resource, working with the RadiantGrid sales team throughout the pre-sales, commissioning and post-sales processes.
“Glen is known not only for his extensive industry knowledge and technical expertise, but also for his ability to leverage those strengths in delivering high-quality individual and team results,” said Edel Garcia, vice president of worldwide sales, RadiantGrid, at Wohler.
Seamen held roles in product design and management, pre-sales and applications engineering, and managed an application specialist and sales engineering team for Avid Technology. He also has experience in file-based workflows and technology, providing outstanding technical guidance and support for deployment of NLE and file-based production tools.
Seamen will provide global support for design and deployment of RadiantGrid products and services between engineering, sales and end users.
