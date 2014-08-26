Wohler Hires International Sales Engineer for RadiantGrid Business Line

David Cooper

SAN FRANCISCO —Wohler Technologies today announced the appointment of David Cooper as a sales engineer for the company’s RadiantGrid business line. In this new position with Wohler, Cooper will serve as a technical resource primarily for RadiantGrid deployments in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, as well as in Asia-Pacific markets. He will work closely with the RadiantGrid sales team worldwide as it supports customers through the pre-sales, commissioning and post-sales processes.

“David is a strong problem-solver who thrives in a highly technical environment,” said Craig Newbury, vice president sales for Wohler. “His skills and experience providing technical support for filed-based media systems will serve our sales team well as adoption of RadiantGrid-powered file-based media processing and transformation solutions continues to grow.”

Gained over a 15-year career in technical support roles, Cooper’s expertise extends across video encoding and transcoding technologies, IT-based network and workflow design, and live audio and video streaming protocols and implementation. Prior to joining Wohler, he served as a system specialist at Digital Rapids, where he provided and managed technical support and training services for customers across the EMEA region. He earlier held the role of senior network engineer at Snell & Wilcox, where he specialized in providing engineering support for the company’s internal IT department.

As a Wohler sales engineer, Cooper will provide liaison support for engineering, sales and end users in the design and deployment of RadiantGrid products and services. He will be based in the U.K., and report directly to Craig Newbury.