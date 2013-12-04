Wohler Appoints Wright as Senior Sales Exec

SAN FRANCISCO — Wohler Technologies has tapped Michael Wright to fill the role of senior sales executive, North America, for the RadiantGrid business line.



In this position, he will be responsible for raising the profile of the RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform and related file-based processing solutions, as well as for managing sales to both new and existing customers across the region.



Wright most recently served as director of key accounts for AmberFin, with a focus on customers in the eastern half of the United States and on channel partners in Canada. He earlier worked as the director of U.S. sales, enterprise accounts, for Avid Technology, where he was responsible for the sales strategies and management of the U.S. relationships and sales activities for media enterprises including Disney/ABC Television Group, NewsCorp/Fox Networks and Discovery Communications.