Wohler Appoints Makarand Karanjkar as CEO and CTO

SAN FRANCISCO—Wohler Technologies has hired Makarand Karanjkar as the company’s CEO and chief technical officer effective immediately. Wohler’s current CEO and chief financial officer, Michael Kelly, will retain the CFO role and has been named chairman of the Board.

“With a strong brand built on customer trust and solid engineering, Wohler is well-positioned to continue to offer exciting market leading products and solutions,” Karanjkar said. “As the industry transitions to IP workflows, I look forward to building on this momentum and working closely with our customers to offer the next generation of innovative, scalable monitoring products.”

Karanjkar joins Wohler from a leadership position at Amazon, has previous experience at Dolby and brings years of technical and engineering expertise to Wohler.

Over the past two years Wohler has focused on developing new IP based products that incorporate the latest broadcast formats, meeting the changing needs of the industry. According to the company, its iAM-12G-SDI was the first in-rack monitor to offer optional Dolby ATMOS decoding using a software only solution. Their latest iVAM range of AV monitors and the iAM-12G-SDI now include HDR detection and offer the option of true “hitless” 2022-7. With a strong technical background, Karanjkar will continue to drive Wohler’s strategic roadmap that has seen the release of these market-leading solutions for the broadcast and associated industries.