WMAQ Chicago Names Matt Knutson VP of Multi-Platform Content

CHICAGO—Matt Knutson has been named vice president of multiplatform content at the NBC-owned WMAQ Chicago where he will be leading the strategy and development of non-news content across the triopoly of WMAQ-WSNS-NBC Sports Chicago-owned platforms and streaming apps.

Knutson assumed the new post on August 15.

Matt Knutson is nine-time regional Emmy Award winner, producer, TV programmer, writer and director (DGA).

Prior to the new post, Knutson was director of content innovation for the ABC-owned WLS-TV in Chicago where he oversaw production of community specials, live events, a weekly talk show and other special programs like the Chicago Auto Show and ABC 7 Chicago’s New Years Eve programming. While at WLS, Matt produced the four part docuseries “Being Blago” for Hulu. Centering around former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, his rise and fall from power, incarceration and his life post prison. Matt also helped launch the “Localish” network on ABC’s Owned digital platforms as well as on Hulu.

Earlier Knutson was the executive producer of “Windy City LIVE,” one of the nation’s only local daytime talk shows.

In 2010, while at Tribune Broadcasting, Matt co-created and launched the popular food TV show “Chicago’s Best” and served as the supervising producer in its first season.