WJZY-TV Deploys Bitcentral Solution

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF.— Fox 46 Carolinas WJZY-TV went live on Bitcentral’s CORE:news solution.



WJZY is a Fox-owned and operated station serving counties throughout North and South Carolina.



CORE:news is a modular production tool that combines content capture, editing, play out, publishing, collaboration and asset management into one complete system. Fox 46 will have the freedom and the tools to achieve more and reach further with their daily news programming every day.



CORE stands for Collaborate, Originate, Reach and Extend.



The production tool enables collaboration on project-based production including immediate logging and editing access to live and file-based sources. Users can also originate content with a concise raw and finished content field-based workflow, reach further with multi-platform publishing and extend their capabilities with raw media workflows that provide access to typically hidden and underutilized assets.