Witbe to Showcase Automated Testing and Monitoring Tech NAB Show New York

NEW YORK—At the 2022 NAB Show New York , Witbe has announced that it will showcase new technologies for automated testing and proactive monitoring, including the company's recently updated Remote Eye Controller (REC) application.

"We are excited to be in person on the show floor at the 2022 NAB Show New York, just a few blocks away from our Manhattan office," said Mathieu Planche, CEO of Witbe. "Witbe's automated testing and proactive monitoring technology has been helping the digital content distribution market improve and expand for over 20 years. At the show, we'll be demonstrating how our latest software and hardware helps video service providers deliver the best quality possible."

At the company’s booth (1627) in Javits Center between October 17 to 20, Witbe will highlight how its technology allows streaming video providers to measure and improve the quality of experience (QoE) their customers receive.

Some of the most popular use cases for Witbe's technology include:

Remote Device Access: Teams can remotely access their test devices from anywhere in the world, removing the need for engineers to travel thousands of miles to test specific devices in the field.

QA Test Automation: Witbe's automated testing can run simultaneous tests 24/7 without ever needing a break, allowing Quality Assurance teams to cover the endurance, stress, and performance testing that cannot be performed manually.

Video Service Monitoring: Video Operations teams receive real-time alerts whenever their video stream quality dips or gets interrupted. The alerts even include video traces to quickly identify the issue.

VOD Asset Checking: Witbe's technology can help content providers by testing that every asset in their video-on-demand library is available and can be watched on any device and platform with all the intended features, including subtitles or different audio tracks.

Other Witbe highlights during the show include: