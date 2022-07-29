Winners of 74th Engineering, Science & Technology Emmys Announced

LOS ANGELES—The Television Academy has announced the recipients of the 74th Engineering, Science & Technology Emmy Awards honoring an individual, company or organization for developments in broadcast technology.

The awards will be given out at the awards ceremony on Weds, Sept. 28, 2022, which will be hosted by Kirsten Vangsness, who starred for 15 seasons on the critically acclaimed CBS drama Criminal Minds and is starring in the upcoming 16th season of the series for Paramount+.

"Innovation is a vital part of television production; and the talented engineers, scientists and technologists we have recognized are essential to the growth of our industry," said Frank Scherma, chairman and CEO of the Television Academy. "These pioneering companies and visionaries have leveraged the power of technology to elevate television and storytelling in fundamental ways."

"Earlier this year the Academy formed the Science & Technology Peer Group representing members who are involved in the strategy and development of technologies that enable or advance the storytelling process for the television industry," added Committee chair John Leverence. "Under the leadership of the new peer group's governors and co-chairs Wendy Aylsworth and Barry Zegel, this year's newly constituted Engineering Emmy Awards Committee honors a wide range of innovative solutions to once seemingly intractable technical problems."

This year’s awards recipients for the Charles F. Jenkins Lifetime Achievement Award and the Philo T. Farnsworth Corporate Achievement Award are:

The Charles F. Jenkins Lifetime Achievement Award, which honors a living individual whose ongoing contributions have significantly affected the state of television technology and engineering, will be given to Dr. Paul E. Debevec. Paul Debevec is awarded the 2022 Charles F. Jenkins Lifetime Achievement Award for his groundbreaking work in high dynamic range imaging, image-based lighting and photogrammetry, essential techniques used in computer graphics for VFX and Virtual Production. Debevec's pioneering work makes it possible to record and reproduce the light of real scenes to illuminate virtual scenes and vice versa. High dynamic range imagery is a mainstay of computer graphics and combined with image-based lighting, has enabled realistic integration of existing live-action lighting in computer-rendered images. These tools and concepts are now a standard within the VFX industry for rendering. The concepts and the innovative use of LED lighting Paul pioneered with the Light Stage have further laid the groundwork for the use of LED lighting in virtual production, which has seen a rapid growth as a tool for lighting actors on virtual stages.

The Philo T. Farnsworth Corporate Achievement Award, which honors an agency, company or institution whose contributions over time have significantly impacted television technology and engineering, will be given to ARRI. ARRI is awarded The Philo T. Farnsworth Corporate Achievement Award for its more than a century of designing and manufacturing camera and lighting systems as well as systemic technological solutions and service networks for a worldwide complex of film, broadcast and media industries. Industry professionals have long relied on the stability and versatility of ARRI equipment in a portfolio that includes digital cameras, lenses, camera accessories, archive technologies, lamp heads and lighting accessories. Along with offering exclusive technologies, ARRI Rental's services and equipment provide camera, lighting and grip packages to professional productions here and abroad. ARRI cameras have connected the creativity and technology that have made filmed entertainment the premier medium of our time. Dedicated to maintaining its place in the forefront of the development of future technologies for the capture of moving images, ARRI has been at it for 100+ years ... and counting, the Academy said.

In addition the Academy announced seven Engineering Emmys, which are presented to an individual, company or organization for developments in engineering that are either so extensive an improvement on existing methods or so innovative in nature that they materially affect the production, recording, transmission or reception of television: