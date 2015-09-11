Wilkins to Receive Chuck Sherman Television Leadership Award

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters has announced that it will honor its recently retired Vice President of Operations for the NAB Television Department, Carolyn Wilkins, with the Chuck Sherman Television Leadership Award. Wilkins will receive the award at the NAB Small Marketing Television Exchange, which Wilkins launched in 1987.

Carolyn Wilkins

The Chuck Sherman Television Award is given to individuals who demonstrate leadership, service and commitment to local television in medium and smaller markets .

Wilkins joined NAB in 1983. She was responsible for developing meetings and conference programming for television professionals, one of which was the Small Market Television Exchange. The SMTE is a national conference designed exclusively for small market television groups and stations in DMAs 76 to 210. It has grown into an annual event that draws more than 500 attendees. Wilkins also led special event production efforts and the development of television-related conference sessions for the annual NAB Show Broadcast Management Conference. Wilkins retired from NAB last January.

The 2015 NAB Small Market Television Exchange will take place in Austin, Texas, from Oct. 8-10.