_wige Solutions Adds Hitachi Broadcast Cameras

WALTHAM CROSS ENGLAND– German broadcast facilities company _wige Solutions has turned to Hitachi to equip its new mid-sized outside broadcast production unit, PU3. _wige has been using Hitachi cameras for three years, and its new truck can carry eight SK-HD1000 cameras.



Unit 3 is designed for covering events such as football matches or new model launches for brands like Audi.



The cameras provide HD picture quality in variable lighting conditions and has good signal to noise performance, producing quality images even in low light conditions.



The cameras are equipped for fiber transmission as well as a true digital triax system and low delay wireless operating systems.



The camera’s light weight and balanced design means it can also be handheld or on Steadicam.



“Like any broadcast facilities company we are judged by our ability to deliver the highest quality standards at a price that matches our client’s budget,” said Gerald Frank, sales manager for _wige SOLUTIONS. “We carefully evaluated all the manufacturers of top-end system cameras, and we are convinced that the Hitachi SK-HD1000 delivers the right price-performance ratio for our demanding clients.”



