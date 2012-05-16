WideOrbit Named to JMP Securities Hot 100



SAN FRANCISCO: WideOrbit announced that it was listed among JMP Securities’ “Hot 100 Best Privately Held Software Companies.” The Hot 100 report is compiled by senior software analyst Pat Walravens and his research team at JMP Securities, a San Francisco-based investment bank. The associated report profiles 100 of the leading private companies in the software industry.



The ‘Hot 100’ list is selected each year based on the evaluation of multiple criteria, including financial growth, products and services, quality of leadership, customers and market potential. This is WideOrbit‘s first time on the list.





