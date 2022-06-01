WideOrbit Launches Automated Addressable Ad Replacement for Live-Streamed Broadcast TV Content

SAN FRANCISCO—WideOrbit has announced the latest release of WO Traffic, the company’s flagship broadcast media ad sales and commercial operations platform with new features that include an automated addressable ad replacement solution for live streams.

As viewing continues to grow on connected TVs and streaming platforms, the new automated addressable ad replacement solution for live streams is designed to help stations and station groups monetize streaming via OTT/CTV and NextGen TV.

“WideOrbit has a long tradition of continuous innovation and investment in our clients’ success. We’re excited to introduce our addressable ad replacement solution with the release of WO Traffic v22.0,” said Will Offeman, WideOrbit chief product officer. “Over 80% of our customers today are streaming their over-the-air content and addressable ad replacement will make it easier for them to take full advantage of revenue opportunities on the stream.”

The company noted that streaming via over-the-top and connected TV (OTT/CTV) now accounts for 24% of total TV consumption, up from 19% in 2019, and ad spend in 2022 will exceed $19 billion,. a 32% increase over last year, according to Insider Intelligence. In addition, Nielsen’s 2022 Global Marketing Report found that 61% of North American marketers are planning to increase their OTT/CTV ad spend this year.

WO Traffic’s addressable ad replacement solution enables a single playlist to be sent to both airtime (over the air) automation and streaming ad servers, with Spot and Material level data.

As a result, broadcast spots on the live stream can either achieve extended reach or be replaced with addressable ads. The digital playout system uses data from WO Traffic to make dynamic ad replacement decisions at the Spot and/or Material level.

By monetizing ads replaced on the stream, stations can maximize the revenue potential of live streaming their broadcast content via OTT/CTV, while also ensuring they’re fully prepared for the addressable capabilities of NEXTGEN TV (ATSC 3.0).

Other features and enhancements in WO Traffic v22.0 include:

Efficiency improvements to the Electronic Material Instructions module, based on customer feedback;

An all-new application area for compiling and analyzing Instructions Sets across Material bundles, Advertisers, and Properties;

The ability to exclude Agency Commission and/or Tax on Order Lines, allowing for commissionable, non-commissionable, taxable, and non-taxable lines on an order;​

Log efficiency enhancements, including an option for improved spot placement in swing breaks.

WO Traffic v22.0 is now available for general release.