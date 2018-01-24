Whitesell Named Deputy Chief for FCC’s Media Bureau

WASHINGTON—FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has announced the appointment of Sarah Whitesell as deputy chief of the commission’s Media Bureau. This will be Whitesell’s second go-around in the role of deputy chief; she returns to the position after working in the non-profit sector as the head of the Legal Resource Center on Violence Against Women.

“I’m grateful she is returning to the Media Bureau,” said Pai on Whitesell in the FCC’s official announcement. “She will play a key leadership role as the Bureau modernizes our media rules for the digital age and addresses other commission priorities.”

In addition to her previous time as deputy chief, Whitesell has also worked as legal advisor to Acting Chairwoman Mignon Clyborn, acting legal advisor to Commissioner Jonathan Adelstein, legal advisor to Commissioner Gloria Tristani, as well as management roles in the Office of Strategic Planning and Policy Analysis and the International Bureau. She has also served as a member of the Telecommunications Task Force for the Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division.