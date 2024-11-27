White Peaks Solutions Taps NPAW To Enhance Its KWIKmotion OTT Platform

BARCELONA and PARIS—White Peaks Solutions (WPS), the end-to-end over-the-top solutions provider based in France, has selected NPAW’s video-analytics solution to augment its powerful KWIKmotion streaming video platform.

The KWIKmotion OVP (Online Video Platform) is an enterprise-level solution for broadcasters and publishers. Streaming companies can build, manage and monetize a complete OTT platform across multiple devices in a secure environment, the companies explained.

“The partnership with NPAW strengthens our commitment to providing consistent, data-driven OTT platform solutions.” White Peaks CEO Salloum El Dahdaah said. “By incorporating NPAW’s cutting-edge analytics, we’re enabling our clients to create the highest quality video experiences, while optimizing and measuring key aspects of their video platform’s performance.”

With the integration of NPAW’s analytics suite, KWIKmotion now offers quality-of-experience (QoE) monitoring and optimization of its video-delivery technology. With NPAW’s real-time business intelligence, KWIKmotion customers can track key metrics such as video performance, buffering issues, playback failures and playtime per user, resulting in a superior and uninterrupted viewing experience for end users, the companies said.

“We’re thrilled to partner with White Peaks Solutions to offer a solution that drives business growth and enhances end-user experience,” NPAW’s general manager of video analytics, Till Sudworth, said. “When we add the NPAW Suite to KWIKmotion, you have an end-to-end video streaming solution and a world-class analytics platform in one.”