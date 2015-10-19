Wheatstone Hires Hurwitz as Sales Engineer

NEW BERN, N.C.—Wheatstone has announced that it is expanding its sales and support team with the appointment of Lukas Hurwitz to the position of sales engineer. Hurwitz will work out of his office in the San Francisco Bay area.

Lukas Hurwitz

Hurwitz comes to Wheatstone with more than 15 years of experience in the audio, music and broadcast industries. Most recently he served as the sales and marketing manager for Inovonics.

Hurwitz will start immediately.