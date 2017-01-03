Wheatstone Appoints Neumann as Sales Engineer

NEW BERN, N.C.—Lon Neumann is joining the Wheatstone team in this new year, as the company has announced his appointment as sales engineer for its audio consoles and IP routing systems for TV broadcast.

Neumann comes to Wheatstone after holding past positions that include senior technical consultant for THX; regional manager/field applications engineer for Linear Acoustic; and regional manager for NVision. He also currently serves as secretary of the SMPTE committee that develops international interoperability standards for object-based immersive audio systems in digital cinema.

Neumann will begin his responsibilities effective immediately from his offices in Sherman Oaks, Calif.