Wheatstone and Marc Vallée Win Canadian Order



NEW BERN, N.C.: Wheatstone said it won an order to supply a WheatNet-IP system to a “major Canadian broadcast group.”



The sale is through dealer Marketing Marc Vallée and consists of three E-6 control surfaces, two SideBoard control surfaces, 30 WheatNet-IP I/O Blades of various types and three Aura8-IP audio processing Blades.



The user was not identified by name, though Wheatstone quoted Marc Vallée as saying the project is in Rimouski, Quebec, “and is the first of many planned projects for this customer which will involve WheatNet-IP.”



“The Rimouski facility will include both radio and television,” the company stated. “One 24-fader E-6 and 14 Blades will be used for television mixing, coupled to a Ross Overdrive automation system. The remaining equipment will be used in the radio portion of the facility.”



Wheatstone Canadian Sales Engineer Darrin Paley said that Marketing Marc Vallée “has done a number of high-profile Wheatstone projects within the Province of Quebec.”



-- Radio World



