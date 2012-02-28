Weather Central Names Patrick Vogt CEO



MADISON, WIS.: Weather Central, LP announced that Patrick Vogt has been appointed CEO. Vogt will work closely with the management team and the board of directors to leverage the company’s collection of data, on-air systems and digital assets to drive an integrated global strategy and accelerate growth.



Most recently, Vogt served as chairman and CEO of Datran Media, a digital marketing company, and then as executive chairman of PulsePoint, a global media technology company formed through Datran’s merger with ContextWeb in September 2011. Prior to PulsePoint, Vogt was CEO of the NASDAQ-traded Enliven Marketing Technologies. For more than two decades, Vogt has been recognized as a leader in the digital, media and internet technology industries. He is also a longtime supporter of TED, a nonprofit organization devoted to ideas worth spreading. Vogt will retain his position as chairman of PulsePoint.



Vogt succeeds Terry Kelly, who founded Weather Central in 1974.





