WDR installs 145 RTW TM3 TouchMonitor units

RTW has delivered 145 TM3 TouchMonitor units to German broadcaster WDR. The units, which WDR has installed in its regional studios and editing suites, enable the broadcaster to comply with EBU R128 loudness metering.

With the development of EBU R128, the audio metering reference has shifted from PPM to loudness, with a peak level (QPPM) of -9 dBFS to a loudness target of -23 LUFS (Loudness Unit Full Scale). Since August 2012, when all German broadcasters agreed to implement EBU R128-compliant loudness metering, WDR has employed a large number of TM7 and TM9 units. Installing the TM3 for EBU R128-compliant loudness metering in smaller editing suites was a natural next step.

WDR selected the TM3, the smallest member of the TouchMonitor family, because it offers not only PPM and true-peak meters, also it supports all current loudness metering functions compliant with the major international standards (including EBU R128, ITU-R BS.1770-3/1771, ATSC A/85 and ARIB) for up to six channels. The broadcaster also liked that the TM3 could display measurements by single channels, summing bar graphs, loudness range or numerically, with the capability of separating displays as needed for easy viewing by multiple users. The TM3’s flexibility and easy-to-use setup software, which offers customizable administrative support, was also a factor in its purchase.