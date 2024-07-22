WBD To Stream Paris Olympics Coverage To Subscribers In Europe

PARIS—Warner Bros. Discover (WBD) will deliver 3,800 hours of live coverage over the 19 days of the Paris Olympics, July 24-Aug. 11, to subscribers to its Max, HBO Max and discovery+ streaming service in select European nations.

“Our direct-to-consumer strategy is the cornerstone of our continued growth, and the subscription journey of customers to Max in available markets across Europe has been a huge success so far. With the world’s greatest sporting spectacle now coming to Max for the first time, it will be the only place to watch every event, every athlete and every moment of Paris 2024 live, and we know this unparalleled offer will engage more Olympic viewers than ever before.

“We look forward to scaling our coverage of the Games to widest possible audience across Europe while telling the stories of the athletes by creating the most engaging content that delivers the best possible streaming experience.”

Among the coverage features WBD will deploy are:

Timeline markers to help fans of 15 sports navigate back through an event timeline to key moments. The feature is available for users of its web and mobile app, and the sports available with this feature include Beach Volleyball, Volleyball, Handball, Tennis, Football, Rugby Sevens, Athletics, Swimming, Track Cycling, Road Cycling, Mountain Biking, Boxing, Basketball, Judo and Artistic Gymnastics.

Gold medal alerts with in-app pop-ups for mobile and web uses of Max and all platforms for discovery+.

Personalized watchlists available to Max users.

An in-play discovery rail that users can access to shows other live events taking place, making in-app navigation easy and switches to other events seamless.

A choice of up to 20 languages for coverage of a majority of the 329 events.

Comprehensive companion coverage with curated coverage of the best moments of the games via live feeds of Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 alongside streams of every event.

Uninterrupted coverage of the Opening and Closing Ceremony available in all markets in HDR. In some markets, additional HDR coverage of selected sports and events will be available.

WBD also will offer other features, such as an in-player discovery rail, Olympic Games included in standard pricing plans for Max, HBO Max and discovery+.

In June, WBD announced it was making Max available in 25 European countries, spanning Iberia, France, Benelux, Nordics and Central and Eastern Europe. HBO Max also launched in the Netherlands and Belgium.

More information is available on the company’s website .