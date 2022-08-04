Warner Bros. Discovery Adds Only 1.7M Global Streaming Subs in Q2

NEW YORK—As it announced a new strategy for its streaming operations, Warner Bros. Discovery reported that it added only 1.7 million direct-to-consumer subs worldwide in Q2, 2022, growing the Q1 sub count of 90.4 million to 92.1 million worldwide.

In the U.S. DTC subs for HBO Max and discovery+ actually declined from 53.3 million in Q1 2022 to 53.0 in Q2 2022.

The sluggish increase globally and the declines in the U.S. reflects in part a change to how the combined company reported subscribers. For example, HBO used to report unactivated subs under its deal with AT&T to offer HBO Max. Those are now excluded.

“We've had a busy, productive four months since launching Warner Bros. Discovery, and have more conviction than ever in the massive opportunity ahead,” David Zaslav, president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery said in a statement. “We have the most powerful creative engine and bouquet of owned content in the world, as highlighted by our industry leading 193 Emmy nominations, and we intend to maximize the value of that content through a broad distribution model that includes theatrical, streaming, linear cable, free-to-air, gaming, consumer products and experiences, and more, everywhere in the world. We’re confident we’re on the right path to meet our strategic goals and really excel, both creatively and financially, and couldn’t be more excited about the future of our company.”

The company also reported a net loss of $3,418 million, and includes $2,004 million of amortization of intangibles, $1,033 million of restructuring and other charges, and $983 million of transaction and integration expenses.

Other highlights included: