Waymark and DanAds Launch Automated Ad Creation, Delivery Solution

DETROIT, Mich. & STOCKHOLM, Sweden—Waymark, an AI video creation technology company, and DanAds, a provider of self-serve advertising automation technology, have announced that they are partnering on a solution that provides publishers and media owners with a fully automated, white-labeled self-serve advertising infrastructure that offers AI-generated creative production, transparent targeting and immediate distribution for their customers.

The combined automated solution would help media companies increase their potential advertising base and revenue by allowing smaller businesses who might not be able to create their own ads a way to develop and air video or TV ads.

Waymark uses various generative AI models to let users easily create professional, ready-to-air commercials in minutes with nothing more than a website URL. During 2023, its platform was deployed across U.S. and international broadcast, cable, CTV and radio networks including Fox TV stations, Spectrum Reach, Gray Television and Nine (Australia).

DanAds provides automation technology and a self-serve advertising infrastructure that includes automated media planning, billing, reconciliation, and proposal automation, eliminating the need for manual processes. Their global media clients include TripAdvisor, SoundCloud, Bloomberg, Zillow, Hearst and Dow Jones.

As part of the partnership, DanAds is incorporating Waymark’s AI system into its self-serve advertising platform as a plugin, allowing media firms the option to offer instantly generated, engaging commercials to advertisers as part of their campaign booking process.

“With the rise of CTV and its increasingly evident appeal for SMBs and local advertisers, this collaboration feels like the perfect merger for this moment in media,” said Waymark CEO Alex Perky-Stern. “Combining the DanAds self-serve platform and Waymark plugin, media companies can turn the `Upload’ button into a `Create’ experience that activates and delight potential advertisers who want to get their product on air.”

"Together, DanAds and Waymark provide publishers and advertisers with a complete solution to achieve their shared objectives, added Istvan Beres, co-founder and CEO of DanAds. “Brands can efficiently deploy affordable video ads to targeted streaming audiences on a large scale, eliminating the complexities and costs associated with traditional video ad creation.”

"The partnership between DanAds and Waymark presents a valuable opportunity to deliver advanced and comprehensive support to local advertisers, addressing the growing demand for localized advertising across various industries, especially in CTV. This announcement introduces an innovative and robust option for prospective SMB advertisers to effortlessly purchase local ads, swiftly generate market-ready creative ad messages, and assess impact, all within a single platform," concluded Peo Persson, co-founder and head of sales at DanAds.